Mr. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, at Antalya Diplomacy Forum, 18-20 June 2021

Mr. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, from 18 to 20 June 2021.

The Secretary-General participated in the Leaders Panel on Global governance, new approaches for global solutions. He spoke along with Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, President of Somalia, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of Kosovo, Mr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan and Mr. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU.

While in Antalya, Mr. Mathias Cormann held bilateral meetings with high-level authorities attending the event.