OECD Ministerial Council Statement and Outcomes

03/05/2024 - Ministers have issued a joint statement at the conclusion of this week’s 2024 Council Meeting at Ministerial Level. Under the Chairmanship of Japan, with Mexico and the Netherlands as Vice-Chairs, Ministers and high-level representatives met for discussions around the theme “Co-Creating the Flow of Change: Leading Global Discussions with Objective and Reliable Approaches towards Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.”



Read the 2024 Ministerial Council Statement.



The Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) is the OECD’s highest-level forum, attended by Ministers of Finance, Economy, Foreign Affairs, Trade and other high-level representatives from OECD Member and partner countries, as well as representatives of International Organisations.



This year’s MCM was opened by OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Netherlands Deputy Prime Minister Karien van Gennip and Mexican Minister of Finance and Public Credit Rogelio Ramírez de la O.



During the two-day meeting, Ministers welcomed the adoption of the Roadmaps for the OECD Accession Processes of Argentina and Indonesia; the Secretary-General’s Report to Ministers on OECD Global Relations and the Implementation Plan for the OECD Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific; and the OECD’s engagement in and support for international processes such as G7, G20, APEC, and ASEAN, and at the United Nations. Additionally, they welcomed:





the OECD’s Contribution to Securing Strong, Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Growth





the OECD’s Contribution to Policies to Optimise the Digital Transformation





the High-Level Approach to Enhance and Better Integrate OECD Work on Infrastructure





the Pilot of the OECD Dashboard on Gender Gaps, and





the Roadmap for the Implementation of the Gender Data Initiative.

Ministers also welcomed the Annual Update on OECD Standard-Setting and adopted revisions to the following OECD legal instruments:





the Recommendation of the Council on Artificial Intelligence





the Recommendation of the Council on Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises, and





the Recommendation of the Council on Transparency and Integrity in Lobbying and Influence.







Ministers further welcomed the adoption of:





the Declaration on Supporting the Achievement of the Strategic Objectives and Targets of the Global Framework on Chemicals – For a Planet Free of Harm from Chemicals and Waste, and





the Revised Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises and forward-looking roadmap for the Investment Committee’s work related to the Declaration.







