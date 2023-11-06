Boosting skills is key to the green transition and harnessing the potential of AI

06/11/2023 - Countries should significantly scale-up efforts to strengthen initial education systems and provide improved upskilling and reskilling opportunities for lifelong learning, to ensure skills available respond more effectively to the needs in the labour market. This is also essential to ensure societies can harness the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics and successfully transition to a net-zero economy, according to the OECD’s Skills Outlook 2023.



Investments in skills are critical to building a resilient green and digital transition. However, the speed of environmental and digital transformations is outpacing the rate of change in education and skills policies and their capacity to respond to emerging trends and needs in society and labour markets.



As new job profiles and skills requirements emerge, on average across OECD countries only around four in ten adults participate in formal or non-formal learning for job related reasons. This hampers the ability of workers to upskill and reskill, limiting their opportunities to reallocate from sectors and occupations and their ability to strengthen the skills they will need to work alongside new technologies to make the most of potential productivity gains.



“Skills play an essential role in building strong, fair, and sustainable economies and societies, but the skills needs of our economies and societies are evolving,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. “To ensure everyone can participate in and benefit from economic development and growth and in particular the opportunities created by the green and digital transformations, policymakers must better aligning education and skills training with the skills needed in the labour market. This is essential to help workers navigate the significant impacts of these transformations on labour markets.”



Ensuring adequate upskilling and reskilling, as well as providing assistance for populations negatively affected by climate change, is critical to ensure continued support of action to halt environmental degradation. Education systems should redouble their efforts to build the environmental sustainability competences of young people, equipping them with both the skill and the will to support the achievement of green objectives. Only around one in three young people in OECD countries combine foundational levels of scientific literacy with the attitudes and behaviours that enable them to be thoughtful consumers and future workers in the green economy.



Developments in generative artificial intelligence and robotics will require individuals to develop skills to work alongside AI systems and not just existing technologies. This will pose a second challenge for education and training systems. Although on average across the 14 OECD countries analysed, less than 1% of online vacancies required AI-related skills, significant changes in skills demand will arrive because of economy-wide adoption of AI.



Individuals from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds are also less likely to gain proficiency in a range of skills during formal education, including to develop attitudes and dispositions that can support the twin digital and green transition and reduce their vulnerability to environmental and technological changes. Policy action is needed to identify vulnerability due to a lack of proficiency in skills in order to improve both equality of opportunity and overall well-being.



For further information on OECD Skills Outlook 2023 or to arrange interviews, journalists should contact the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).







Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.