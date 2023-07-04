Estonia joins the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC)

04/07/2023 - Estonia has become the 32nd member of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC), the leading international forum for bilateral providers of development co-operation.

Estonia’s accession to the DAC comes after a significant period of expansion and investment in its development co-operation activities, programs and system. Estonia’s official development assistance (ODA) reached USD 202.9 million (preliminary data) in 2022, representing 0.54% of Gross National Income – an exceptional increase on the previous year, in part as a result of its strong humanitarian and development support for Ukraine and in support of Ukrainian refugees in the wake of Russia’s continuing war of aggression.

The DAC welcomes Estonia as its 32nd member: DAC Chair Carsten Staur with Estonia’s Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs Mariin Ratnik, Estonia’s Ambassador to the OECD Priit Pallum, and OECD Director for Development Co-operation María del Pilar Garrido Gonzalo

Estonia’s bilateral development co-operation is concentrated in the European Union Eastern Partnership (EaP) Region and Africa. This co-operation is based on exporting Estonia’s own success in democratic transition and economic transformation to neighbouring countries and selected African partners facing similar challenges. It is focused on strengthening governance and human rights, supporting digital governance and the provision of quality education, contributing to economic development and innovation, and green transition.

The majority of Estonia’s multilateral assistance goes to meeting its commitments to the European Union, World Bank Group and United Nations’ agencies. However, Estonia is now increasing its voluntary contributions to multilateral organisations and other partners, such as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Estonia has been a member of the OECD since 2010. Its accession to the DAC brings another OECD member into the committee following the accession of Lithuania in November 2022, contributing to the DAC’s global relevance and influence.

Further information on the OECD Development Assistance Committee is available at: http://www.oecd.org/dac/

