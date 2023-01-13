OECD appoints Manal Corwin as new Director of its Centre for Tax Policy and Administration

13/01/2023 - Manal Corwin has been appointed to serve as the next Director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration beginning 3 April 2023.





Manal will lead the work of the Centre across all areas, including the two-pillar solution to the tax challenges of digitalisation, the Base Erosion and Profit-Shifting Project, the tax transparency agenda, and the Centre’s participation in the OECD’s new Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches.





Manal is very well known in the international tax community and extremely well regarded internationally for her leadership, integrity, expertise, and contributions in the field of tax law and policy. Having held senior tax policy positions in two separate US Administrations and having previously served as a delegate and then Vice Chair of the OECD Committee on Fiscal Affairs and as delegate to the Global Forum on Tax and Transparency, Manal is uniquely suited for this position and will make an outstanding contribution.





With over 30 years of experience, Manal brings exceptional credentials in the area of international tax policy, rules and standards to this position. She served twice in the Office of Tax Policy in the US Department of Treasury including serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Tax Affairs, during which time she played a key role in launching the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative, drove development of the international standard for automatic exchange of financial account information, and served as head of the US delegation for multiple tax treaty negotiations. During her time as a delegate to the OECD Committee on Fiscal Affairs, Manal also participated in the consideration of numerous other policy initiatives including the Protocol amending the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, the Forum on Harmful Tax Practices, the Report on the Transfer Pricing Aspects of Business Restructurings, and the launch of the work to address aggressive tax planning.





Currently, Manal serves as Partner-in-charge of the National Tax Office and Lead Director of the Board of Directors for KPMG, LLP in the United States. In an earlier phase of her career, she practiced as an attorney specialising in international tax law and served as a judicial clerk for then Chief Judge Levin Campbell on the US Court of Appeals (First Circuit).





An American national, Manal has a Bachelor of Arts (cum laude) from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor (magna cum laude) from Boston University School of Law. She is fluent in English and Arabic and conversant in French.





The appointment of Manal Corwin takes into account the highly specialised expertise and knowledge needed for this position and will ensure the seamless and successful continuation of the Centre’s critically important work following the recent departure of Pascal Saint-Amans as Director of CTPA after 12 years in the role and the statutory retirement of former Deputy Director and current Director of the Centre, Grace Perez-Navarro on 31 March.





The seamless continuation of the Centre’s important work will also be supported by the appointment of David Bradbury, an Australian national, and Achim Pross, a German and British national, as Deputy Directors of the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration. David and Achim served respectively as the Head of the OECD Tax Policy and Statistics Division between 2014 and 2022, and as Head of the OECD International Co-operation and Tax Administration Division between 2011 and 2022.

