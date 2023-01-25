OECD appoints Fabrizia Lapecorella as Deputy Secretary-General

25/01/2023 - Fabrizia Lapecorella has been appointed as a new Deputy Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. She will take up her duties on 3 April 2023.





Fabrizia will bring to her post significant expertise, experience and international networks across the tax, financial and economic policy spheres.





An Italian national, she is currently the Head of the Department for European Policies in the presidency of the Council of Ministers of Italy. She served as the Director-General of Finance in the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance from 2008 to 2022. In this role, Fabrizia was responsible for tax policy, domestic European and international finance policy, governance of the Italian tax agencies, coordination of the information technology infrastructure serving the Italian Tax Administration and the administrative services for the Italian tax judicial system. Prior to this, she held various positions in the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.





Fabrizia has also held leadership roles within the OECD Committee structure. She served as the Chair of the OECD’s Committee on Fiscal Affairs in 2022, the Deputy Chair of the Committee between 2017 and 2021, and a member of the Committee Bureau since 2012. Fabrizia was also a member of the Steering Group of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) from 2016 to 2022. She has been a Professor of Public Finance at the University of Bari since 2004 and holds a degree in Economics from the University of Bari as well as a Doctorate in Economics from the University of York.





Fabrizia brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the senior leadership team at the OECD, and her appointment fulfills the OECD's long-held goal of full gender parity among the Organisation's senior leadership.





Fabrizia will join the OECD’s other Deputy Secretaries-General Kerri-Ann Jones, Yoshiki Takeuchi, and Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen.

