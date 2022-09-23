Chile: Improve productivity, social protection and boost revenues for a sustainable recovery, says OECD

Chile’s solid institutions and prudent management of public finances enabled a strong fiscal response to the pandemic and a vigorous recovery. The Chilean economy grew by 11.9% in 2021, far outpacing OECD and regional peers. The Survey projects growth slowing to 1.9% in 2022 as global growth slows and inflation, now at a 30-year high, curtails purchasing power. Thanks to a swift monetary policy response, inflation should return to target in early 2024.





Chile’s tax revenues at just 21% of GDP are very low by international standards, with close to a third of the workforce in informal jobs with only a fifth of Chileans paying personal income tax. The Survey welcomes a planned reform which would bring the tax intake closer to the Latin American and OECD averages of 28% and 34% respectively. Greater tax revenues would help strengthen the resilience of public finances and importantly help finance rising social needs.





Chile’s longer-term growth outlook will depend on its ability to address structural growth bottlenecks including weak competition and low investment in research and development to promote innovation.





After many years of convergence, Chile’s income and productivity gap to advanced economies is again widening. The Survey recommends simplifying cumbersome regulations and licensing procedures which hold back new firm entry and investment, increasing investment in new technologies and expanding access to high-quality education.





There is also scope to diversify Chile’s exports, still dominated by the mining industry, and to improve trade facilitation and the efficiency of border procedures.





Chile has one of Latin America’s most comprehensive social protection systems, but the pandemic highlighted gaps in coverage, particularly for informal workers. Enhancing social protection coverage for all, including via pensions, access to health services and basic income support, can help to reduce these gaps. The Survey recommends raising pension levels while applying progressive contribution rates and unifying social assistance programmes to achieve a wider coverage. Future social benefit reforms should also pay particular attention to how they affect the incentives for creating formal jobs.





Chile is making significant progress on sustainable energy, with renewable sources now accounting for 47% of electricity generation as solar and wind energy have gained importance. Looking ahead, Chile has a much higher potential in renewable energy generation, far exceeding domestic needs.

