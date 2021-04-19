OECD announces the creation of the International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC)

19/04/2021 - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is delighted to announce the creation of the International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC), led by France.





The objective of IPAC is to offer participating countries a new steering instrument, complementary to and consistent with the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, to pursue progress towards the transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal and a more resilient economy by mid-century, thanks to a precise evaluation of their action and the sharing of good practices.





IPAC would leverage the OECD’s proven working methods to develop evidence-based analysis and sharing of good practices and results, building on existing data and indicators, policy tools, advice and guidance developed by the OECD family, including the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Transport Forum (ITF) and the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA).





The IPAC programme will have four pillars:





An Annual Climate Action Monitor , building on a set of commonly agreed climate-related indicators, which will provide a digest of countries’ progress towards their climate policy objectives, alignment with the Paris Agreement goals and examples of good practices.





, building on a set of commonly agreed climate-related indicators, which will provide a digest of countries’ progress towards their climate policy objectives, alignment with the Paris Agreement goals and examples of good practices. A dashboard of climate-related indicators . A small number of indicators will be used for benchmarking national efforts and performances and a broader set of indicators will complement the analysis. This will allow for a tailored assessment of countries’ progress against national and international objectives in a timely manner.





. A small number of indicators will be used for benchmarking national efforts and performances and a broader set of indicators will complement the analysis. This will allow for a tailored assessment of countries’ progress against national and international objectives in a timely manner. Concise country notes with targeted policy advice , informed by the set of climate-related indicators. The country notes will take into account countries’ economic structure, specific social and geographical factors.





, informed by the set of climate-related indicators. The country notes will take into account countries’ economic structure, specific social and geographical factors. An interactive platform for dialogue and mutual learning across countries. The platform will provide online discussion among countries using a dedicated Community site.

The IPAC initiative seeks to be broader than OECD membership. It will be open to OECD Key Partners, the six prospective OECD members and G20 countries. IPAC will be funded by voluntary contributions.





IPAC will be launched by Ministers in the context of the 2021 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting, on 31 May – 1 June: https://www.oecd.org/climate-change/ipac/.

