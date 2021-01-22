OECD opens Istanbul Centre for Global Relations to support work with partner countries

22/01/2021 - The OECD today opened a regional Centre focused on Global Relations in Istanbul, Turkey, creating a dedicated base for deepening co-operation with partner countries and helping them with policy guidance and technical support to build more inclusive and prosperous societies. The new OECD Istanbul Centre will be instrumental to help countries lay the groundwork for a sustainable post-COVID-19 recovery.

Part of the OECD’s commitment to broaden the impact of its standards and recommendations beyond its 37 member countries, the Centre will be a hub for its regional programmes with Eurasia, Middle East and North Africa, South East Europe, and Southeast Asia, as well as with its Key Partners. Through analytical work, conferences, capacity building and high-level meetings, it will strengthen multilateral co-operation, encourage regional collaboration and offer guidance in areas like governance, transparency, adult skills, gender equality, and regional transport, energy and digital infrastructure. The Centre will also contribute substantially to advancing the implementation of the OECD’s Global Relations Strategy.

“Our new Centre in Istanbul will capitalise on the OECD’s existing initiatives to help inform partner regions’ work and we hope it will be an anchor for best practices to promote inclusive and sustainable growth. I am proud to inaugurate this new hub for multilateral co-operation and look forward to making use of its potential to advancing common solutions to common challenges,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, inaugurating the Centre in a virtual event.

The Centre’s offices and auditorium are within the premises of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry. Running costs, and the Centre’s staff of 5-6 analysts, statisticians and administrative employees, will be funded by the Turkish government for the first five years of operation.

The OECD already has offices in Berlin, Mexico City, Tokyo and Washington that serve as regional contacts for the OECD’s core activities, from distributing data and publications to relations with governments, parliaments, business, civil society and media.

Turkey was a founding member of the OECD in 1961. Membership has since expanded, with Costa Rica set to become the Organisation’s 38th member and six other countries having put forward requests for membership (Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru and Romania).

Co-operation with partner countries includes regional programmes in Eurasia, South East Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the OECD Development Centre, created in 1961 as a platform to work with developing economies, and the OECD-hosted Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC), which works with West Africa. Key Partners – Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and South Africa – participate in OECD Bodies, adhere to OECD legal instruments and contribute to OECD statistical reporting.

