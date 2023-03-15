Mexico deposits its instrument for the ratification of the Multilateral BEPS Convention

15/03/2023 – Mexico has deposited its instrument of ratification for the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS Convention), which now covers around 1 850 bilateral tax treaties, thus underlining its strong commitment to prevent the abuse of tax treaties and base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) by multinational enterprises. The BEPS Convention will enter into force on 1 July 2023 for Mexico.

On 1 April 2023, 1 177 treaties concluded among the 80 jurisdictions which have ratified, accepted or approved the BEPS Convention will have already been modified by the BEPS Convention. Around 700 additional treaties will be modified once the BEPS Convention will have been ratified by all Signatories.

The text of the BEPS Convention, the explanatory statement, background information, database, and positions of each signatory and parties are available at https://oe.cd/mli.