Trust in Global Co-operation: The vision for the OECD for the next decade

We are determined that the OECD will continue to support countries, within and outside the OECD, to develop policies together that promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth and we are committed to developing benchmarks with global relevance. Recent global crises have not only brought opportunities to “build back better” and accelerate a just transition, but also impose an obligation on us to promote more resilient systems for future generations.



Climate change adaptation and mitigation are fundamental for resilient socio-economic and ecological systems. An unprecedented transformation of our economies is needed. The OECD will prioritise climate resilience and energy transition and support countries in their just transition towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, supporting its Members to achieve the objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The OECD will accelerate its development of policy options to help close the gaps in well-being, within and between countries, between genders and between generations. The OECD will ensure that all its analysis, research and policy advice integrates a gender equality perspective.

The OECD will continue its leading role in work on economic policy, structural reform and productivity. It will continue its work on science, innovation and digitalisation, harnessing their potential for economic growth and social and digital inclusion. This should support open societies in the digital and data driven age. The OECD will advance responses to the challenges of digitalisation, including the necessity to develop new skills, the evolution of the traditional model of work and modes of business, the need to update competition policy, the need to guard against threats to democracy, digital security and privacy and to combat disinformation online. To support this work, the OECD will also continue to seek out initiatives that enhance and promote data free flow with trust.

The OECD will continue to play a leading role in supporting tax policies and reforms that build and strengthen a global tax system that is stable, efficient, equitable and equipped to meet the needs of the 21st century global economy.

The OECD values international trade and will continue to support open trade and transparency. The OECD will continue to provide high quality research to support open markets, achieving a global level playing field, defending human rights and guarding against disruptions in global supply chains which are key to sustainable and inclusive growth. The OECD will continue engaging with the future of work, resilient labour markets, quality jobs and the importance of social dialogue. Job availability and the quality of jobs are crucial, especially to the younger generation. The OECD will put more focus on resilient health systems. The OECD will support the transition of the agri-food sector to a resilient sector that secures nutritious food, income for farmers and a sustainable environment. The OECD will continue its important work on science and technology, corporate governance, responsible business conduct, artificial intelligence, education, lifelong learning and skills, on SMEs, cities and regions.

It is exactly this breadth of policy issues, which provides the OECD with a unique capability to analyse complex policy issues and recommend coherent policies, complemented by working with the International Energy Agency, the Nuclear Energy Agency and the International Transport Forum on energy transition, transport, mobility and logistics. The OECD continues to identify and address “frontier” policy issues, such as artificial intelligence, early childhood education and the “gig economy”. The OECD will stimulate debate and innovative thinking on optimal economic systems, and will harness the opportunities for new, smart data in an era of digitalisation.