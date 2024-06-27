Åsa Johansson is Deputy Director of the Statistics and Data Directorate of the OECD since February 2022. Previously she was the Head of the Structural Policies Surveillance Division at the OECD Economics Department where she headed policy research on structural policies including overseeing the work on the OECD flagship publication Going for Growth. Earlier in her career she was the Head of a Country Studies Division in the Economics Department overseeing the work on country review reports.

At the OECD she has led research on a range of topics including Environmental Policies, Economic Implications of Multinational Tax Planning, Taxation and Economic Growth, Public Finance, Intergenerational Social Mobility, Structural Policies in Housing Markets, Long-Term Growth scenarios, Long-Term Trade and Specialisation Patterns. She has published in academic and policy-oriented journals on a wide range of topics. She holds a Ph-D in Economics from the Institute for International Economic Studies at Stockholm University.