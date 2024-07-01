Skip to main content
Director

Lamia Kamal-Chaoui

Lamia Kamal-Chaoui has been the Director of the OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities since 2016. As a key member of the OECD Executive Leadership team, Ms. Kamal-Chaoui supports the Secretary-General in achieving the OECD’s mission to advance economic growth and social progress as well as contributing to other global agendas such as the G20 and G7, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Biography
