Judgements by category

- Nos. 24-25: 25 June 1997 (PDF, 117kb) - The applicants alleged that the Council Decision postponing the adjustment of salaries/pensions on the grounds of “exceptional budgetary constraints” in the Organisation was illegal.
- No. 50: 8 March 2001 (PDF, 168kb) - The applicant, a pensioner, challenged the application of the “affordability” clause to the adjustment of his pension.
- No. 66: 12 April 2010 (PDF, 275kb) - The applicant challenged the decision of the Joint Pensions Administrative Section to reduce the household allowance of his OECD pension on the ground that he was also receiving a pension, including household allowance, from the Council of Europe Bank.
- No. 94: 30 June 2021 (PDF, 358kb) - The Applicants request both the annulment of the decision by the Secretary-General to implement the amendment of Article 36 of the Co-ordinated Pension Scheme Rules and the application of an identical adjustment to pensions and salaries retroactively to 1 January 2020. In the alternative, the Applicants seek as well the payment of a lump sum and of an amount as a result of these proceedings.
- No. 95: 30 June 2021 (PDF, 287kb) - The Applicants request the annulment of the decision by the Secretary-General to seek the repayment of the tax adjustment, provided for in Article 42 of the Co-ordinated Pension Scheme Rules (CPSR) and of the Rules of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) which was paid to them for the year 2018. In the alternative, the Applicants seek as well the payment of a lump sum and of an amount as a result of these proceedings.
- No. 96: 30 June 2021 (PDF, 283kb) - The Applicants request that their January 2020 payslips be cancelled and that the Tribunal order new payslips to be issued that do not reflect the decision of the Council of the Organisation of 14 November 2019 to apply to retired officials the amendment to Article 36 of the Co-ordinated Pension Scheme Rules (CPSR). In the alternative, the Applicants seek the payment of a lump sum corresponding to the financial damage incurred, a compensation for the moral damages incurred and an amount as a result of these proceedings.