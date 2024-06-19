OECD Administrative Tribunal

Any member of the Organisation’s staff who considers that a decision taken by the Secretary-General has caused him or her prejudice, may file an application with the Administrative Tribunal, which may annul such decisions of the Secretary-General as are contrary to the terms of appointment of the official concerned or the provisions of the Staff Regulations or to any applicable rule.

Former staff members may also file an application, as may the duly qualified claimants to the rights of serving and former staff members.

The Tribunal also has jurisdiction over applications filed by persons, not members of staff, challenging the refusal of their application for employment with the Orgnaisation where it is alleged that such refusal was the result of discrimination.