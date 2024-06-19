The OECD Administrative Tribunal was set up in its present form in 1992 when it replaced the Organisation's Appeals Board. It is an independent body with jurisdiction to rule on disputes between members of staff (or other qualified persons) and the Secretary-General.
It is the highest appeals body in the internal administration of justice system, and the only one that issues binding judgments.
The Tribunal has jurisdiction to resolve all questions regarding the interpretation and application of the Staff Regulations, of any applicable rules and of the terms of appointment.
It may annul such decisions of the Secretary-General as are contrary to the terms of appointment of the official concerned or the provisions of the Staff Regulations or to any applicable rule.
It may also order the Organisation to redress the damage resulting from any irregularity commited by the Secretary-General.