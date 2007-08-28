Skip to main content
Managing Conflict of Interest in the Public Sector
Managing Conflict of Interest in the Public Sector
A Toolkit (Bulgarian version)
Report
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789543370382-bg
OECD
Governance
Public employment and management
Trust and democracy
Anti-corruption and integrity
28 август 2007
български
English
français
български
čeština
eesti
latviešu
OECD (2007),
Managing Conflict of Interest in the Public Sector: A Toolkit (Bulgarian version)
, MYCCI Bulgaria, Ruse,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789543370382-bg
.
Related publications
Report
Насърчаване на почтеността чрез реформа на административнонаказателната система в България
6 май 2022
Report
Насоки за борба с корупцията и почтеност в държавни предприятия
20 април 2019
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
5 януари 2006
