Bulgarian
Publications
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Regulatory Policies in OECD Countries: From Interventionism to Regulatory Governance (Bulgarian version)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264022164-bg
Authors
OECD
Tags
Governance
Regulatory reform
Trust and democracy
Anti-corruption and integrity
Public policymaking
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
5 януари 2006
Available in:
български
English
français
български
OECD (2006),
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Regulatory Policies in OECD Countries: From Interventionism to Regulatory Governance (Bulgarian version)
, UNWE, Sofia,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264022164-bg
.
