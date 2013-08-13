Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Latin American Economic Outlook 2013

SME Policies for Structural Change (Chinese version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264204393-zh
Authors
OECD, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean
Tags
Latin American Economic Outlook

Select a language

English
español
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD/ECLAC (2013), Latin American Economic Outlook 2013: SME Policies for Structural Change (Chinese version), Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Beijing, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264204393-zh.
Go to top