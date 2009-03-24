Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Latin American Economic Outlook 2008

(Chinese version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264062405-zh
Authors
OECD
Tags
Latin American Economic Outlook

Select a language

English
français
español
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Latin American Economic Outlook 2008: (Chinese version), Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Beijing, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264062405-zh.
Go to top