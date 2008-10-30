Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Keeping Schools Safe in Earthquakes

(Chinese version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063549-zh
Authors
OECD
Tags
School Safety and Security

Select a language

English
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Keeping Schools Safe in Earthquakes: (Chinese version), China Development Research Foundation, Beijing, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063549-zh.
Go to top