Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Innovation and Knowledge-Intensive Service Activities

(Chinese version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065666-zh
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Innovation and Knowledge-Intensive Service Activities: (Chinese version), Ministry of Science and Technology, China, Beijing, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065666-zh.
Go to top