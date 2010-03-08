Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Frascati Manual 2002

Proposed Standard Practice for Surveys on Research and Experimental Development (Chinese version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9787502365684-zh
Authors
OECD
Tags
The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities

Select a language

English
français
한국어
lietuvių
polski
português
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Frascati Manual 2002: Proposed Standard Practice for Surveys on Research and Experimental Development (Chinese version), Ministry of Science and Technology, China, Beijing, https://doi.org/10.1787/9787502365684-zh.
Go to top