The internationally recognized methodology for collecting and using R&D statistics, the Frascati Manual is an essential tool for statisticians worldwide. It includes definitions of basic concepts, data collection guidelines, and classifications for compiling statistics. This updated edition contains improved guidelines adjusted for chnges in OECD economies, including measurement of service-sector R&D, R&D globalisation, and R&D human resources.
Frascati Manual 2002
Proposed Standard Practice for Surveys on Research and Experimental Development (Chinese version)
The Measurement of Scientific and Technological Activities