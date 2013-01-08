Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Slovenian
Publications
Measuring Improvements in Learning Outcomes
Measuring Improvements in Learning Outcomes
Best Practices to Assess the Value-Added of Schools (Slovenian version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264191044-sl
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education and skills
Education organisation and governance
Education evaluation and quality assurance
Student performance (PISA)
Education economic and social outcomes
8 januar 2013
Available in:
slovenščina
English
español
slovenščina
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
español
slovenščina
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2013),
Measuring Improvements in Learning Outcomes: Best Practices to Assess the Value-Added of Schools (Slovenian version)
, National Examinations Centre, Slovenia, Ljubljana,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264191044-sl
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Related publications
Report
Raziskava spretnosti odraslih
22 december 2015
Report
Problem Solving for Tomorrow's World
25 november 2008
Report
What Makes School Systems Perform?
25 avgust 2008
Go to top