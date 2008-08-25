Skip to main content

What Makes School Systems Perform?

Seeing School Systems through the Prism of PISA (Slovenian version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789616086608-sl
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA

Select a language

English
português
slovenščina

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), What Makes School Systems Perform?: Seeing School Systems through the Prism of PISA (Slovenian version), Educational Research Institute, Slovenia, Ljubljana, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789616086608-sl.
Go to top