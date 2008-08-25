Skip to main content
Slovenian
What Makes School Systems Perform?
What Makes School Systems Perform?
Seeing School Systems through the Prism of PISA (Slovenian version)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789616086608-sl
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education and skills
Teachers and educators
Education organisation and governance
Learning environment
Student performance (PISA)
Reading literacy
Mathematics literacy
Science literacy
Education infrastructure
Curriculum and instruction time
Student engagement and motivation
Teacher professional learning and development
PISA
25 avgust 2008
Available in:
slovenščina
English
português
slovenščina
OECD (2008),
What Makes School Systems Perform?: Seeing School Systems through the Prism of PISA (Slovenian version)
, Educational Research Institute, Slovenia, Ljubljana,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789616086608-sl
.
