Skip to main content

G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance (Russian version)

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264252035-ru
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
العربية
čeština
Deutsch
español
հայերեն
日本語
latviešu
português
русский
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance (Russian version), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264252035-ru.
Go to top