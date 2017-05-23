Skip to main content

Regulatory Policy in Korea

Towards Better Regulation (Korean version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264275874-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform

Select a language

English
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Regulatory Policy in Korea: Towards Better Regulation (Korean version), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264275874-ko.
Go to top