Skip to main content

OECD Reviews of Health Care Quality: Korea 2012

Raising Standards (Korean version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264188501-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Health Care Quality

Select a language

English
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), OECD Reviews of Health Care Quality: Korea 2012: Raising Standards (Korean version), OECD/Korea Policy Centre, Seoul, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264188501-ko.
Go to top