Korean
Publications
Qualifications Systems
Qualifications Systems
Bridges to Lifelong Learning (Korean version)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063501-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education and skills
Education access, participation and progression
Education economic and social outcomes
Education and Training Policy
10 2월 2009
Available in:
한국어
English
français
български
español
한국어
OECD (2009),
Qualifications Systems: Bridges to Lifelong Learning (Korean version)
, Human Resources Development Service of Korea, Seoul,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063501-ko
.
