Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Korean
Publications
Promoting Adult Learning (Korean version)
Promoting Adult Learning (Korean version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9788959231393-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Employment
Education and skills
Adult skills and work
Adult learning
Education and Training Policy
18 1월 2008
Available in:
한국어
English
français
magyar
한국어
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
magyar
한국어
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2008),
Promoting Adult Learning (Korean version)
, Human Resources Development Service of Korea, Seoul,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9788959231393-ko
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
In the same series
Report
Qualifications Systems
10 2월 2009
Go to top