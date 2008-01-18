Skip to main content

Promoting Adult Learning (Korean version)

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9788959231393-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education and Training Policy

Select a language

English
français
magyar
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Promoting Adult Learning (Korean version), Human Resources Development Service of Korea, Seoul, https://doi.org/10.1787/9788959231393-ko.
Go to top