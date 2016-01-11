Skip to main content

Health at a Glance: Asia/Pacific 2014

Measuring Progress towards Universal Health Coverage (Korean version)
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264250901-ko
Authors
OECD, World Health Organization
Select a language

English
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD/WHO (2016), Health at a Glance: Asia/Pacific 2014: Measuring Progress towards Universal Health Coverage (Korean version), OECD/Korea Policy Centre, Seoul, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264250901-ko.
