경쟁영향평가 툴킷 : 원칙. 제 3.0 판 (I 권)
경쟁영향평가 툴킷 : 원칙. 제 3.0 판 (I 권)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/07f7ce13-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Industry, business and entrepreneurship
Competition
Regulatory reform
16 6월 2015
Available in:
한국어
English
한국어
português
OECD 경쟁 영향 평가 툴킷은 정부가 경쟁의 장벽을 제거하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 1권은 경쟁의 이점, 체크리스트 및 정부 프로세스의 예를 설명하는 툴킷 원칙을 설정합니다.
