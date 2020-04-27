Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

新興アジア諸国におけるコロナウイルス：地域への社会経済的影響と政策の優先課題

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cfd577af-ja
Authors
OECD
Tags
新型コロナウイルス(COVID-19)へのOECD政策対応
Download PDF

Select a language

English
日本語

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “新興アジア諸国におけるコロナウイルス：地域への社会経済的影響と政策の優先課題”, 新型コロナウイルス(COVID-19)へのOECD政策対応, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cfd577af-ja.
Go to top