Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Raccomandazione del Consiglio OCSE Concernente le Linee Guida Sulla Tutela dei Consumatori Contro le Pratiche Commerciali Transfrontaliere Fraudolente e Ingannevoli

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065864-it
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
español
italiano
português

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), Raccomandazione del Consiglio OCSE Concernente le Linee Guida Sulla Tutela dei Consumatori Contro le Pratiche Commerciali Transfrontaliere Fraudolente e Ingannevoli, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065864-it.
Go to top