These Guidelines apply to all participants in the new information society and suggest the need for a greater awareness and understanding of security issues, including the need to develop a "culture of security" - that is, a focus on security in the development of information systems and networks, and the adoption of new ways of thinking and behaving when using and interacting within information systems and networks. The Guidelines constitute a foundation for work towards a culture of security throughout society.
Linee guida dell'OCSE sulla sicurezza dei sistemi e delle reti d'informazione
Verso una cultura della sicurezza