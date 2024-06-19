The monitoring reports assess each country’s enforcement of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and propose recommendations to strengthen implementation measures. Transparency International has identified this evaluation mechanism as the “gold standard” of monitoring.
Russia and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
As a Party to the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, Russia’s implementation and enforcement of the Convention is subject to rigorous peer-review monitoring over successive phases, coordinated by the OECD Working Group on Bribery.