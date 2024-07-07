Skip to main content
Transport systems in Ghana: towards sustainable, accessible and inclusive mobility

Rapid urbanisation across Africa brings opportunities, but it also puts pressure on transport systems. Rising emissions, pollution and congestion are just some of the challenges transport planners face. In the cities of Accra and Kumasi in Ghana, basic services such as markets, healthcare facilities and primary schools are out of reach for many people who walk and use popular transport - minibuses known as trotros. People who can afford cars opt for them, as they offer greater access to services, but they also represent the most unsustainable mode of transport.  

Focus
