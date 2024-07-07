Transport systems in Ghana: towards sustainable, accessible and inclusive mobility

Transport is all about connecting people to opportunities. Markets, for example, are vital opportunities for communities. They are places where people can access food, work, and connect socially. Yet, in Accra, 61% of the Accra’s population lives in an areas where it is impossible to reach any market on foot within 30 minutes.

Overall, approximately 28% of the Greater Accra population faces difficulty live in areas where it is difficult to in accessing any of these crucial basic services - markets, healthcare facilities and primary schools - , particularly on the periphery. Filling in these accessibility gaps is vital to allow people to accessavail of the full range of opportunities, services, and social networks that their cities have to offer.