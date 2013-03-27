Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Youth Labour Market Performance in Spain and its Determinants

A Micro-Level Perspective
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k487n5bfz5c-en
Authors
Juan J. Dolado, Marcel Jansen, Florentino Felgueroso, Andrés Fuentes, Anita Wölfl
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dolado, J. et al. (2013), “Youth Labour Market Performance in Spain and its Determinants: A Micro-Level Perspective”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1039, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k487n5bfz5c-en.
Go to top