This paper provides an account of the main approaches, debates and evidence in the literature on the role of workforce skills in the innovation process in developed economies. It draws on multiple sources including the innovation studies discipline, neoclassical Human Capital theory, institutionalist labour market studies and the work organisation discipline. Extensive use is also made of official survey data to describe and quantify the diversity of skills and occupations involved in specific types of innovation activities.
Workforce Skills and Innovation
An Overview of Major Themes in the Literature
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
3 June 2024
-
Working paper16 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
-
Working paper26 March 2024
-
20 March 2024
Related publications
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper14 December 2023
-
-
26 September 2023
-
12 September 2023
-
Report12 September 2023
-
12 September 2023
-
Policy paper10 April 2023