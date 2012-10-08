This publication provides an overview of approaches and measures in MENA-OECD Investment Programme economies to promote, support and advance women's entrepreneurship development in the Middle East and North Africa. It covers such issues as access to credit and business development services and information and information on data collection and research on women entrepreneurs in the MENA area.
Women in Business
Policies to Support Women's Entrepreneurship Development in the MENA Region
Report
Competitiveness and Private Sector Development
Abstract
