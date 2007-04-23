Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Why has Core Inflation Remained so Muted in the Face of the Oil Shock?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/206408110285
Authors
Paul van den Noord, Christophe André
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

van den Noord, P. and C. André (2007), “Why has Core Inflation Remained so Muted in the Face of the Oil Shock?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 551, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/206408110285.
Go to top