Who’s in your export market?

The changing pattern of competition in world trade
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/d777efc3-en
Sonia Araujo, Thomas Chalaux, David Haugh
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Araujo, S., T. Chalaux and D. Haugh (2018), “Who’s in your export market?: The changing pattern of competition in world trade”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1526, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d777efc3-en.
