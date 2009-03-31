Skip to main content
Who Licenses out Patents and Why?

Lessons from a Business Survey
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224447241101
Authors
Maria Pluvia Zuniga, Dominique Guellec
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Pluvia Zuniga, M. and D. Guellec (2009), “Who Licenses out Patents and Why?: Lessons from a Business Survey”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2009/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224447241101.
