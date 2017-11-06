Skip to main content
Where to get the best bang for the buck in the United Kingdom?

Industrial strategy, investment and lagging regions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2d01150c-en
Authors
Rafał Kierzenkowski, Peter Gal, Gabor Fulop
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kierzenkowski, R., P. Gal and G. Fulop (2017), “Where to get the best bang for the buck in the United Kingdom?: Industrial strategy, investment and lagging regions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1426, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2d01150c-en.
