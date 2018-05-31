Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What would make Global Skills Partnerships work in practice?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f5d75496-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “What would make Global Skills Partnerships work in practice?”, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f5d75496-en.
Go to top