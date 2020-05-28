Skip to main content
What policies for greening the crisis response and economic recovery?

Lessons learned from past green stimulus measures and implications for the COVID-19 crisis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c50f186f-en
Shardul Agrawala, Damien Dussaux , Norbert Monti
OECD Environment Working Papers
Agrawala, S., D. Dussaux and N. Monti (2020), “What policies for greening the crisis response and economic recovery?: Lessons learned from past green stimulus measures and implications for the COVID-19 crisis”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 164, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c50f186f-en.
