What Drives the NAIRU? Evidence from a Panel of OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/231764364351
Authors
Christian Gianella, Isabell Koske, Elena Rusticelli, Olivier Chatal
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Gianella, C. et al. (2008), “What Drives the NAIRU? Evidence from a Panel of OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 649, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/231764364351.
