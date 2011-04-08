Skip to main content
What Drives Inflation in the Major OECD Economies?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdx1jgvtf8-en
Authors
Diego Moccero, Shingo Watanabe, Boris Cournède
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Moccero, D., S. Watanabe and B. Cournède (2011), “What Drives Inflation in the Major OECD Economies?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 854, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdx1jgvtf8-en.
