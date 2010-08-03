In this paper, we aim to examine how voluntary carbon markets can provide a valuable contribution to strengthening domestic and international climate policies. Voluntary markets are defined as small and unregulated segments of an established carbon market that are driven by voluntary offsetting of GHG emissions.
Voluntary Carbon Markets
How can they Serve Climate Policies?
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Abstract
