Vintage differentiated regulations and plant survival

Evidence from coal-fired plants
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/31621ca6-en
Authors
Daniel Coysh, Nick Johnstone, Tomasz Koźluk, Daniel Nachtigall, Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Coysh, D. et al. (2019), “Vintage differentiated regulations and plant survival: Evidence from coal-fired plants”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 144, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/31621ca6-en.
