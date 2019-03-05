This paper assesses the effect of environmental regulations on plant survival and emissions using data on the extent of vintage differentiation of regulations (VDR5) regarding air pollution emission limit values for existing and new coal-fired power plants. Focussing on NOx and SOx emissions, the paper applies survival analysis techniques on a sample of generating units across 31 OECD and non-member countries between 1962 and 2012.
Vintage differentiated regulations and plant survival
Evidence from coal-fired plants
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
