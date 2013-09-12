The OECD Competition Committee discussed vertical restraints for on-line sales in February 2013. This document includes an executive summary of that debate, a detailed summary of discussion and the documents from the meeting: written submissions from Australia, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, European Union, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Norway, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and BIAC, a background paper as well as addtional contributions.
Vertical Restraints for On-line Sales
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024